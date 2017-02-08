UPDATED MAP: Winter storm warning in place for Thursday

An intensifying system will bring heavy snow to Rhode Island on Thursday, leading to treacherous travel conditions and likely widespread cancellations.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 6 a.m. Thursday to midnight for all of Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. Snow will accumulate up to a foot by the time it ends.

The snow will begin falling early Thursday mor ning and last through much of the day before ending early Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Snow could be heavy at times and impact both the morning and evening commutes. Travel will be hazardous due to snow-covered roads and poor visibility. Blowing and drifting of snow is possible.

Winds will hit 20 to 30 miles an hour, with possible gusts of 50 miles per hour. Blizzard conditions are possible.

Officials are urging residents to take actions to be prepared, including having food (bread and milk!), water and flashlights on hand.