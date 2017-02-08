Catherine A. Curley – Lincoln

Catherine A. (Giguere) Curley, 52, of Earl Street, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Rhode Island Hospital, Providence. She was the beloved wife of Brian J. Curley. Mr. & Mrs. Curley would have celebrated their 25 anniversary this June.

Born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Norman and Joan (Morin) Giguere, she had lived in Woonsocket for many years before moving to Lincoln in 2001.

Mrs. Curley worked as an auto body technician for Michaud Auto Body, Woonsocket, and later as a clerk at Simon Chevrolet, Woonsocket, before retiring.

Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons, Steven J. Giguere of Lincoln, and Anthony J. Giguere of Woonsocket; one sister, Christine Beauregard of Woonsocket; one step brother, John Belanger of Woonsocket; two granddaughters, Megan and Miah; and several nieces and nephews.

A prayer service will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at 12:30 p.m., in Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Saturday from 10a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the RISPCA, 186 Amaral Street, Riverside, R.I. 02915 would be appreciated.

