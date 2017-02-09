Cumberland trees falling

CUMBERLAND – The town's highway crews were dealing with two fallen trees around 2 p.m. Thursday, and expressing worry that more snow-laden trees would be coming down too, Mayor Bill Murray reported.

Trees had fallen across both Martin Street in Ashton, and Payson Lane in Arnold Mills off Newell Avenue.

At the same time, as snowfall intensified, Murray said snow plows were having an increasingly difficult time clearing town streets.

Cumberland was not, however, reporting any power outages as of 2:15 p.m., Murray said.