Few Lincoln drivers stuck in snow

Assistance called in, no major accidents reported

LINCOLN - Some drivers traveling during the storm Thursday found themselves stuck in the snow around Lincoln, though no major accidents had been reported in town as of 3 p.m.

Capt. Philip Gould of Lincoln Police said thus far, the only accident in town occurred around 9 a.m. No one was injured as a result of the incident, Gould said, which involved two vehicles traveling on Route 116 by Lincoln Mall.

He said as the day went on and road conditions worsened, Lincoln Police began assisting drivers stuck in the snow, on streets including Old Louisquisset Pike, Cullen Hill Road and Smithfield Avenue, where tow trucks were called in for help.

Around 2:30 p.m., Gould said, crews were headed out to investigate a downed power line on Thomas Drive.

"It's coming down pretty significantly," he said of the snow, explaining that a parking ban would stay in affect until further notice.

Highway Department crews started their day at 4 a.m., Bill Beauchemin said, where some employees headed out to pre-treat roads before more workers came in between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. About 43 trucks were out on the roads in town, he explained, 27 of which were Lincoln vehicles while the rest were vehicles operated by self-employed snow plowers hired for the storm.

There had been no issues with vehicles out on the roads, he said, and each truck was keeping up with the demand, but visibility conditions have made it difficult for crews to see while treating streets and plowing.

Still, Beauchemin said, "So far, so good."

He added, "It's another snow storm for us, so we're used to it."

He said snow is expected to stop around 7 p.m. or 8 p.m., when crews are slated to finish up and sand roads, working until about midnight.

Capt. Gould advised folks to stay off the roads, but encouraged residents to shovel sidewalks and check in on elderly individuals living nearby.

"The kids are out from school - great day to encourage your kids to get out next door, help clear some snow for some elderly neighbors," he said.