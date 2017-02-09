Mayor Murray: Kudos to Cumberland highway crews

"Cumberland came out of it very well'

CUMBERLAND – Highway crews were plowing streets until 11 o'clock Thursday night then returned Friday morning to lay sand atop the overnight ice, Mayor Bill Murray was reporting Friday.

At the same time, sidewalks in front of schools were being opened up, he said.

Murray had nothing but praise for Frank Stowik, the town's Public Works supervisor. "Frank's leadership did excellent job handling it. After beginning at 6 a.m. on Thursday, he said, "they didn't finish up until 11 o'clock at night. I tip my hat to them," he said.

As did many area schools, Cumberland called called off classes Friday, granting school kids a four-day weekend this February that features an abbreviated winter vacation Feb. 20-22.

Despite his overall praise for plowing operations, Murray did concede, "We would have had trouble with buses in some areas."

Heavy snow on mid-afternoon Thursday had slowed plowing for a while and led to three downed trees blocking roadways - Martin Street in the Ashton area, and Payson Lane and White Pine Drive in Arnold Mills.

Cumberland's main roadways are all state-owned and some were still slippery Friday morning. Murray described Mendon Road as a "washboard" from Cumberland Hill to Valley Falls, while cars - including a plow truck - on Nate Whipple Highway were slip-sliding as drivers headed out to work.