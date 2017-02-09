Thelma (Pearson) Wunschel – Cumberland

Thelma (Pearson) Wunschel, 92, of Cumberland passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at Mount St. Rita’s Health Centre, Cumberland. She was the wife of the late William J. “Pete” Wunschel.

Born in Chepachet, a daughter of the late Rev. Carl E. and Burnette (Mann) Pearson, she had lived in Cumberland for the past 64 years.

She was a member of Christ Church, Lincoln. She was also a member of AARP #4646, the Cumberland Senior Center, St. Aidan’s Seniors, She served as a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts and was a former member of the Valley Singers.

She is survived by two sons, Wayne A. Wunschel and his wife, Jayne, of Marion, IA, and William J. Wunschel, Jr. and his wife, Sandra, of Riverside; two grandchildren, Heather and Timothy Wunschel; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Ella Tripodi, Marion Pearson, Calvin Pearson, Earl Pearson and Lyman D’Andrea.

Her funeral will be held Monday, Feb. 13 at 9 a.m., from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln with a Requiem Eucharist at 10 a.m., in Christ Church, 1643 Lonsdale Ave., Lincoln. Burial will follow in Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call Sunday, Feb. 12, 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Wunschel’s memory to Christ Church, P.O. Box 245, Lincoln, RI 02865 would be appreciated.

