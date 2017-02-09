Snow piles up; some power outages reported

Northern Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts are bearing the brunt of Thursday's snowstorm, which is now expected to bring 12 to 18 inches of snow to the area. More than a foot had fallen in many spots as of late afternoon.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Snow will taper off to showers in the evening.

Most businesses and government offices are closed Thursday, meaning few people are on the road. A few drivers ventured out on Mendon Road Thursday afternoon. The Coffee Connection appeared to be the only store open.

Residents in several communities, including Pawtucket and North Providence, were reporting power outages as the storm reached white-out conditions.

Here's a Cumberland plow driver clearing New York Avenue.



A video posted by Ethan Shorey (@the_story_shorey) on Feb 9, 2017 at 9:06am PST

Rhode Island State Police continue to urge motorists to stay off the roads if at all possible, noting highway closures, multiple crashes and more than 70 vehicles off the roads as a result of the dangerous conditions.

No major injuries have been reported, despite 15 accidents reported throughout the state since 7 a.m. State police have assisted more than 70 motorists, with most of the calls for vehicles skidding off the roads.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 between Exit 2 and 3 in Richmond and Hopkinton have reopened, but traffic remains slow.

The southbound lanes of I-95 remain closed approaching Exit 7 in Coventry/West Greenwich, due to traffic incidents involving tractor-trailer trucks having difficulty negotiating the snow- and ice-covered highway.

Another tractor-trailer truck incident blocked a section of Interstate 295 North at Exit 9, however that road remained open to traffic and the truck was cleared from travel lanes.

High winds and limited visibility continue to make travel on the Newport and Jamestown bridges treacherous. General road conditions throughout the state are reported to be poor, given that plows are struggling to keep up with the steady, blowing snow.

Motorists are strongly encouraged to stay off the highway to allow plows to get the roadways clear and keep them open for traffic.