Snow totals just keep climbing; some power outages reported

Northern Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts will bear the brunt of Thursday's snowstorm, which is now expected to bring 12 to 18 inches of snow to the area. Some spots could see 20 inches of the white stuff before the storm is over.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday. Heavy snow will accumulate two to three inches per hour at times before tapering off to snow showers in the evening. There will be some blowing and drifting of snow, with winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour and gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

Most businesses and government offices are closed Thursday, meaning few people are on the road. Snow-covered roads and poor visibility are making for unsafe travel conditions.

Residents in several communities, including Pawtucket and North Providence, were reporting power outages as the storm reached white-out conditions.

(Watch a Cumberland plow driver clears New York Avenue)



A video posted by Ethan Shorey (@the_story_shorey) on Feb 9, 2017 at 9:06am PST

As of 9 a.m., the Rhode Island State Police were reporting slippery travel conditions, but only light traffic and no major accidents. There was a fatal accident shortly before 4 a.m. on I-95 in East Greenwich, but the accident wasn't related to the storm.