State Police have responded to 15 accidents

Rhode Island State Police continue to urge motorists to stay off the roads if at all possible, noting highway closures, multiple crashes and more than 70 vehicles off the roads as a result of the dangerous conditions.

No major injuries have been reported, despite 15 accidents reported throughout the state since 7 a.m. State police have assisted more than 70 motorists, with most of the calls for vehicles skidding off the roads.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 between Exit 2 and 3 in Richmond and Hopkinton have reopened, but traffic remains slow.

The southbound lanes of I-95 remain closed approaching Exit 7 in Coventry/West Greenwich, due to traffic incidents involving tractor-trailer trucks having difficulty negotiating the snow- and ice-covered highway.

Another tractor-trailer truck incident blocked a section of Interstate 295 North at Exit 9, however that road remained open to traffic and the truck was cleared from travel lanes.

High winds and limited visibility continue to make travel on the Newport and Jamestown bridges treacherous. General road conditions throughout the state are reported to be poor, given that plows are struggling to keep up with the steady, blowing snow.

Motorists are strongly encouraged to stay off the highway to allow plows to get the roadways clear and keep them open for traffic.