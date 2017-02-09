Snow removal efforts on track in North Smithfield

Town does first pass with 18 plows

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Thanks to a relatively mild winter prior to the massive storm that hit town on Thursday, Feb. 9, North Smithfield has plenty of supplies and equipment on hand to battle snowy, icy roadways.

Public Works Director Raymond Pendergast said that there are currently 17 town-owned trucks out plowing town streets in addition to one truck operated by an independent contractor.

"So far so good," said Pendergast around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. "We have enough salt and sand all of the trucks are up and running."

Pendergast said that all of the main roads in North Smithfield had already had received at least one pass by plows by mid-afternoon, but asked the residents do their best to stay off the roadways.

"It would be so nice if everyone would just stay home," Pendergast said. "That slows us down."

Reports of expected accumulation have continued to change throughout the day, with snow falling at a rate of 1 to 3 inches per hour. Blizzard conditions and heavy winds were expected to result in higher snowfall in some areas.

"We're prepared for whatever comes, but we're hearing a foot to 15 inches," Pendergast said.

The director said there had not been any major accidents that he was aware of by midday.

Snow is expected to start to taper down after 5 p.m. ending near 7 p.m.