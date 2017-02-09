Woonsocket prepared for at least a foot of snow

WOONSOCKET – With a foot or more of snow expected to blanket the northeast today, city officials say they're prepared for the storm, and that recently purchased removal equipment should allow cleanup efforts to go more smoothly than in years past.

"Currently, we have 40 pieces of equipment," said Public Works Director Steven D'Agostino. "We're well prepared."

D'Agostino said the city held a staff meeting yesterday to create a game plan, and that as snow began to fall in the morning on Thursday, Feb. 9 a fleet of some 25 city trucks and 15 independent vendors were ready to tackle the storm.

"We're executing now," he said. "Things are going well."

It's a dramatic change from previous years, when an outdated fleet and broken-down plows hindered efforts to clean city roadways even during minor storms. The city has budgeted $300,000 a year for the past three years for the purchase of new equipment and D'Agostino noted that the funds have been used to purchase 10 new trucks and a front end loader.

"Thank god that investment was made," D'Agostino said. "That's a tremendous help. The equipment was in really tough shape when I came in."

D'Agostino said he expects the storm to wind down in the city around 6 p.m., when city trucks will plan their final passes. Then, he said, public works employees will move on to efforts to clean sidewalks.

D'Agostino said he expects around one foot to blanket the area by the time the storm is done.

The city has a parking ban in effect until further notice, with on-street parking prohibited during this time to allow crews to effectively and safely clear all roads.

The Department of Solid Waste has also announced that there will be no trash or recycling collection today. Instead, Thursday and Friday pickup days will be pushed back one day.