Smithfield police arrest suspect for sex assaults, burglaries at Bryant

SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield Police Department have arrested Jason Londono, age 29, of Pawtucket, who was wanted for a series of alleged burglaries and sexual assaults at Bryant University. Police have been looking for Londono since the April incidents. They say he surrendered to detectives at the Smithfield Police Department.

Londono is charged with four counts of burglary, three counts of second-degree sexual assault, and one count of simple assault, according to a release. He was arraigned in the Third District Court before Judge Elaine Bucci, and ordered held without bail pending a hearing on Feb. 23.

Londono allegedly entered unlocked townhouses and groping female students as they slept. An email written by campus administrators stated that five incidents happened inside townhouses on campus.