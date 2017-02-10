Central Falls police nab Earle Street arson suspect

CENTRAL FALLS – The Central Falls police department has a suspect in custody for the fire that investigators determined was deliberately set at 137 Earle St. on Jan. 28. Three Central Falls police officers were credited with safely rescuing seven residents from that blaze.

Central Falls police detectives, along with investigators from the Rhode Island Fire Marshal’s Office obtained a full confession from the suspect, identified as Phillip Parrott, 56, with a last known address of 844 Lonsdale Ave., Central Falls.

The suspect was arraigned Friday and was ordered held as a Superior Court violator. No court hearing has been set.

Col. James J. Mendonca, police chief in Central Falls, credits “the collaborative effort and unrelenting determination between Central Falls police detectives and Rhode Island Fire Marshal investigators as key to the successful apprehension of this clearly dangerous individual.”

Police have determined "no distinct motive" for why Parrott allegedly set the fire.

One of the police officers involved in the rescue, Officer Bari Cameron, was able to identify the suspect from video obtained by Central Falls police detectives. It was with that information that detectives, and Rhode Island Fire Marshal investigators, were able to bring Parrott in for an interview and subsequently obtain a confession from him.