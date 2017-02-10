Armand A. Glassey – Woonsocket

Armand A. Glassey, 76, of Willow Street, died on Saturday, February 4, 2017, in Landmark Medical Center. He was the husband of Lorraine C. (Beaudet) Glassey, to whom he had been married for 48 years. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late Ernest and Pearl (Chevalier) Glassey.

Armand worked as a boiler service technician for Beauchemin Oil Co. for 38 years before retiring 15 years ago.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his only daughter, Caryn Glassey-Marsella, and her husband, Michael, of Calif., and four sons, Michael Glassey and his wife, Diana, of Coventry, Jeffrey Glassey and his wife, Beth, of Fla., Mark Glassey, and Brian Glassey and his wife, Kelly, all of Woonsocket. Armand has three brothers, Robert Glassey of Woonsocket, Thomas Glassey of Bellingham, Mass., and Ernest Glassey of Ariz., his brother-in-law Lucien Beaudet of Texas, 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by two sons, Timothy and Scott Glassey.

