Robert J. Del Gizzi – Blackstone

Robert J. “Bob” Del Gizzi, 78, of Blackstone, Mass., passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, with loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband for 51 years of Nancy J. (Healey) Del Gizzi. Born in Newton, Mass., on December 31, 1938, he was the son of the late Gaetano and Louise (Russo) Del Gizzi.

He was the loving father of Kevin J. Del Gizzi and his wife, Lynnel, of Millville, Mass., and Gary J. Del Gizzi and his wife, Jessica, of Seekonk, Mass. He leaves his cherished grandchildren Robert, Jaymison, Evan, Ryan, Connor, Allison and Sara. He was the brother of Richard Del Gizzi and his wife, Mary, of Portland, Maine, Joseph Del Gizzi and his wife, Grace, of Hudson, Mass., Kenneth Del Gizzi of Newton, Mass., and the late Anthony, Charles, Constance, Louis and John Del Gizzi and Elizabeth Zinewicz.

Bob was a resident of Blackstone for 51 years formerly of Newton and was a graduate of Newton High School Class of 1956. He worked for 40 years as an auto parts clerk for the Newton Department of Public Works until retiring in 1998. After retirement, Bob worked at Park & Shop Supermarket in Blackstone for 15 years retiring in 2014.

He was a United States Marine Corps Veteran serving during the Vietnam War attaining the rank of Lance Corporal.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1120 of Millville, Mass. Bob served on the Blackstone Parks & Recreation Department for many years. He coached little league baseball and was an umpire, and his baseball #5 was retired. He also coached town basketball. He served as Chairman of the Board of the Boy Scouts Troop 59 of Blackstone.

Bob loved sports and was a loyal Patriots and Red Sox fan. He was scouted by the Boston Braves and was a star baseball player at Newton High School.

Devoted to his family and friends, Bob will be greatly missed.

Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 14, at 7 p.m. at Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 South Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, Mass. Visiting hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service.

Relative and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Robert J. Del Gizzi to the Blackstone Valley Boys & Girls Club, P.O. Box 283, Blackstone, MA 01504 would be appreciated.

