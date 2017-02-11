Another significant storm possible Sunday into Monday

A winter storm watch is in effect from Sunday morning through Monday evening for northern Rhode Island, northern Connecticut and southeastern Massachusetts. The National Weather Service is calling for moderate to heavy snow, with possible strong winds as part of a second major storm in four days.

Snow will likely accumulate four to eight inches. It will move into the area Sunday morning, perhaps starting as either rain or a wintry mix. The heaviest snow is forecast to begin early Monday morning and persist through the day before concluding in the evening hours.

Especially early Monday morning and through the day, moderate to heavy snow will impact travel conditions, with slick roadways and visibilities of just a quarter-mile or less. Coupled with powerful northwest winds, the snow will likely result in near white-out conditions. A combination of wind and heavy snow on power lines make outages likely, especially for areas along the coast.

North winds will be at 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 55 miles per hour.