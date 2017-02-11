William D. Miller – North Smithfield

William D. Miller, 90, of North Smithfield, died February 9, 2017, in Overlook Nursing Home, Burrillville. He was the husband of Priscilla G. (Leclair) Miller, whom he married April 11, 1970. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late William E. and Alma H. (Nelson) Miller.

He worked as an ultrasonic inspector for the Wyman-Gordon Company, North Grafton, Mass., for 33 years prior to retiring in 1988. William served in the United States Air Force during World War II. Being in the Air force, William had a love for airplanes; he was always looking up in the sky to see if he could identify what kind of plane was flying overhead. William was a proud owner of his antique 1930 Model A Ford. He also enjoyed attending the summer theater at the Warwick Musical Theatre for many years as well taking many vacations in Ogunquit. William was a proud member of the Gung-Ho club. After his retirement, William and Priscilla took a walk every morning, weather permitting, with three wonderful ladies, Shirley, Millie and Olive. William was proud to be of the Greatest Generation!

Besides his wife, Priscilla, he is survived by their son, Glenn P. Miller of Uxbridge, Mass.; and his sister, Christine Evans of Greenfield, Mass. He was predeceased by his son William Miller and his two brothers Carle and Robert Miller.

Private services are under the direction on the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Overlook Nursing and Rehab Center-Activities Department, P.O. Box 152, Pascoag, RI 02859.

