Glenn W. Teper – Woonsocket

Glenn W. Teper, 58, of Woonsocket, passed away on February 7, 2017, at his home. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Eugene and Stephanie (Cherwinski) Teper.

Glenn was a letter carrier for the USPS for most of his life. He was a member of Cercle Laurier and also a member of the St. Michael's Ukrainian Choir and Bandura Male Chorus. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing on his boat and singing. Glenn owned and was a DJ for Elegant Entertainment.

Glenn is survived by his loving wife, JoAnne (Brillon) Teper; son, Adam Teper and daughter, Alexandra Teper. He is also survived by his sister, Christine Charest and her husband, Richard. Stepchildren include; Lynn Palin and Andrew Palin. "Grumpa" also leaves behind his loving grandson, Noah Palin. Nephews and Godsons include, Gregg Charest and his wife, Elizabeth, and Fr. Deacon John Charest and his wife, Laryssa. Great-nephews and niece are Sebastian, Jack and Juliette Charest.

A Funeral Service was held on Feb. 11, in the St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Harris Avenue, Woonsocket. Visitation was held before the service. Burial followed in the St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery in Blackstone, Mass. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Egidio DiPardo and Sons Funeral Home, 75 Harris Avenue, Woonsocket, RI 02895.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Glenn's honor can be made to St. Michael's Ukrainian Church, 74 Harris Avenue, Woonsocket, RI 02895 or the Boston Children's Hospital's mailing address: Children's Hospital Trust, ATTN: Mackenzie Clark, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA, 02215.

