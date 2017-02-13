Cumberland mourning death of child

CUMBERLAND – Cumberland families were stunned to learn Sunday of the sudden death of Layla Charette, 5, daughter of Alaina and Bill Charette of Sun Valley Drive.

Layla succumbed rapidly during just the past several days at Hasbro Children's Hospital to what her mother described in a Facebook post as rapidly spreading necrotizing pneumonia and strep that led to cardiac arrest.

The Charettes, who well known around Cumberland, are expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support they’ve received over the loss of a child they described as the “most lovable, smart, caring and perfect girl.”

Bill Charette is an officer in the Cumberland Beagle Club and was a candidate for state Senate last November.

Alaina, a Woonsocket school teacher, is asking friends to forward to her memories, along with photographs and videos of Layla. Text them to 401-556-9299 or email to ak78@aol.com .