Louise G. (Lewis) Dupuis – Cumberland

Louise "Billie" G. (Lewis) Dupuis, 86, of Cumberland, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2017 at the Grandview Center, Cumberland.

Born in Canada, she moved to the United States settling in Cumberland for most of her life.

Mrs. Dupuis was employed as an Office Assistant for the former Blackstone Valley Electric for many years until her retirement.

Besides her husband, she leaves her sister, Dorothy Angell of Riverside; her two nieces, Patty Angell of West Greenwich and Robin O'Connell and her husband, Jerome, of Cumberland; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, Feb. 15 with a visitation at 10 a.m., from the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will be private.

For the online memorial and guestbook, visit jjduffyfuneralhome.com .