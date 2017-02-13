Allen B. Schwartz – Smithfield

Allen B. Schwartz, P.E., F.ASCE, 87, of Grandview Drive, Smithfield, died Friday at Cortland Place in Greenville. He was the husband of the late Lena “Lee” (Pinga) Schwartz. They had been married for 54 years before her death in 2007.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late David and Rose (Schwade) Schwartz. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Leyte.

He is survived by his children: Stephen A. Schwartz, James A. Schwartz, Catherine M. Schwartz, Carol A. Schwartz, Christopher A. Schwartz, his six grandchildren: Ariana, Marisa, Kristin, Alexander, Lauren and Ella and his six great grandchildren: Owen, Mason, Logan, Reese, Vivian and Olivia. He was the father of the late Thomas “TJ” Schwartz.

He was a Professional Engineer licensed in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts. He worked as a civil engineer for 44 years for Maguire Group in Providence and Foxboro.

Mr. Schwartz was a past president of the Smithfield Town Council, a member of the R.I. Water Works Association, R.I. Public Works Association and the New England Water Works Association, past president of the Providence Engineering Society, had served as executive director of the Utility Contractors’ Association of Rhode Island, had served the R.I. Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers as secretary, vice president, president and on its Board of Directors and was elected a Fellow Member of the American Society of Civil Engineers. In recognition for his Service to his community as chairman of the Smithfield Sewer Authority, the town of Smithfield selected him to be a member of the Smithfield Heritage hall of Fame in 2012.

He loved music, which he passed on to all of his six children, traveling with his wife and friends, playing golf and reading. He was a Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots Fan.

His funeral will be held Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 9 a.m., from the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Route 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield. Visitation was held Feb. 13.

In lieu of flowers, donation in his memory may be made to St. Michael’s Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield, 02917. For messages of condolence, see andersonwinfield.com.