Various cheeses recalled due to listeria concerns

The Rhode Island Department of Health is advising consumers that MDS Foods Inc. is recalling a wide variety of cheese products, some of which were contaminated with the bacteria listeria monocytogenes, and some of which could have been contaminated with the bacteria.

The cheeses were sold under several brand names, including Amish Classics, Deli Readi, Deli Made EZ, Meijer, Lipari Old Tyme, Deli Made EZ, and Duck Deli. The cheese types included Colby, cheddar, and Swiss. Full product descriptions, best-by dates, and pictures are available at www.health.ri.gov.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Though healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Customers who have purchased any of the recalled cheese products are urged to not consume them and to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact MDS Foods Customer Service at 330-879-9780.