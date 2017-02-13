Police seek suspect in armed robbery at Sunoco

PAWTUCKET – Police are seeking information on a man seen in surveillance footage robbing the Sunoco station on School Street Sunday evening.

According to police, the man robbed the station around 5 p.m. Sunday. He walked into the convenience store, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded that the clerk hand over money. The clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect fled the store. The clerk was not injured.

A photograph of the suspect was obtained from the store. Anyone who may have information as to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Det. Cute at 401-727-9100 ext. 758.