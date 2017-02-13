Blackstone farmer facing cruelty charges

BLACKSTONE - A local farmer is facing animal cruelty charges after police allegedly found animals living in squalor on his property.

Gary Guibault, 61, of 62 Farm St. has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty stemming from repeated inspections by law enforcement officers from the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

MSPCA officers reportedly received complaints stating that Guibault's cows had been left out in the winter elements without proper shelter, and that they were being kept in unsanitary conditions. There had been multiple previous complaints about the property according to notes by MSPCA officials.

Poor conditions at the farm noted by inspectors included severely underweight cattle; lack of proper food, shelter, and bedding; and sick, dirty animals including not only the cows, but also chickens, ducks geese and a dog.

Guilbault was released from Uxbridge District Court on Tuesday, Feb. 7 and is scheduled to return to court Friday, Feb. 24 for a pretrial hearing