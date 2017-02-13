Pedestrian killed on North Smithfield highway

NORTH SMITHFIELD – A man believed to be in his 40s, whose identity has not yet been released by police, was killed in an accident on Route 146 on Saturday.

The pedestrian was struck and killed on the southbound side of the highway by a passing tractor-trailer around 12:15 p.m. according to police.

The victim, described as a white male, was pronounced dead at the scene by North Smithfield fire personnel near the Greenville Road on-ramp.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until officials are able to notify his next of kin.

Officials with the accident reconstruction unit were called to the scene Saturday and are still investigating.