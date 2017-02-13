Robert 'Bobby' A. Joyal – North Smithfield

Robert “Bobby” A. Joyal, 85, of North Smithfield, died February 8, 2017 in The Friendly Home, Woonsocket. He was the husband of Jane (Perry) Joyal whom he married September 5, 1955. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Arthur and Adelaine (Archambault) Joyal.

Mr. Joyal was a 1949 graduate of Mount St. Charles Academy and received his B.S. in Pharmacy from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy. Bob worked as a Registered Pharmacist for the former Blackstone Pharmacy, the former Burrillville Prescription Center and Suburban Pharmacy, Warwick, retiring in 2003. He was a past treasurer for the Knights of Columbus Freehill Council, a member of the Board of Directors for North Smithfield Ambulance and Rescue and enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with his beloved dog, Daisy.

Besides his wife Jane, he is survived by three daughters, Barbara Joyal of Warwick, Christine Mathieu and her husband, Keith, of Woonsocket, and Carol Joyal-Arcand of North Smithfield; a sister, Theresa Hill of North Smithfield; three grandchildren, Michelle LaFlamme, Dr. Keith Mathieu and Caitlin Arcand-Cortez, as well as, two great-granddaughters, Abby LaFlamme and Ava Cortez. He was predeceased by his brother, Raymond Joyal and son-in-law, Anthony Arcand.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, February 18, 2017, at 11 a.m., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., North Smithfield. Burial will be private. Calling hours are omitted.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the North Smithfield Animal Shelter, PO Box 391, Slatersville, RI 02876.

