Be a citizen scientist with 20th Great Backyard Bird Count

Whether you’re an avid birdwatcher or a casual lover of nature, the Great Backyard Bird Count of 2017 offers a chance to get outside, see something beautiful, and help advance science.

Much has changed since the first Great Backyard Bird Count was held in 1998, say organizers of this annual event. Each year brings a growing number of participants in what is now a global event. The 20th annual Great Backyard Bird Count, or GBBC, is taking place Feb. 17-20 in backyards, parks, nature centers, on hiking trails, school grounds, balconies, and beaches – basically anywhere one finds birds.

Lauren Parmelee, director of education and resident “birder” at the Audubon Society of Rhode Island, said she loves “citizen science projects” like this because they provide a chance not only to “gather a great deal of data over a short period of time,” information that proves valuable to science year after year, but an easy way for people to engage in birding.

The Rhode Island Audubon isn’t running any events in coordination with the national one, said Parmelee, but she still encourages people of all ages to get out and contribute to a scientific database, one that is becoming “extremely valuable” as the climate continues to change.

Parmelee said she loves the GBBC because it helps people take ownership of nature in a natural way.

“The more they get to know what’s in their backyard, the more they care about what’s in their backyard,” she said.

Those who have a birdfeeder also have the option to do the bird count from their window.

The event is traditionally held during school vacation week, helping entire families be able to get outside together during a time of year when they would typically stay indoors, said Parmelee.

As part of the GBBC, bird watchers count the birds they see for at least 15 minutes on one or more days of the count, then enter their checklists at www.birdcount.org. All data contributes to a snapshot of bird distribution and helps scientists see changes over the past 20 years.

“The very first GBBC was an experiment,” says Marshall Iliff, a leader of the eBird program at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. “We wanted to see if people would use the internet to send us their bird sightings. Clearly the experiment was a success.”

The eBird program collects bird observations globally every day of the year and is the online platform used by the GBBC.

That first year, bird watchers submitted about 13,500 checklists from the U.S. and Canada. Fast-forward to the most recent event in 2016, and an estimated 163,763 bird watchers from more than 100 countries submitted 162,052 bird checklists reporting 5,689 species – more than half the known bird species in the world.

“The Great Backyard Bird Count is a great way to introduce people to participation in citizen science,” said Gary Langham, vice president and chief scientist at the Audubon. “No other program allows volunteers to take an instantaneous snapshot of global bird populations that can contribute to our understanding of how a changing climate is affecting birds.”

Varying weather conditions so far this winter are producing a few trends that GBBC participants can watch for during the count. The eBird reports show many more waterfowl and kingfishers remaining further north than usual because they are finding open water. If that changes, these birds could move southward.

In addition to counting birds, the GBBC photo contest has also been a hit with participants since it was introduced in 2006. Since then, tens of thousands of stunning images have been submitted, states a release. For the 20th anniversary of the GBBC, the public is invited to vote for their favorite top photo from each of the past 11 years in a special album they will find on the GBBC website home page. Voting takes place during the four days of the GBBC.

Learn more about how to take part in the Great Backyard Bird Count at www.birdcount.org . Find downloadable instructions and an explanatory PowerPoint. The GBBC is a joint project of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society with partner Bird Studies Canada.