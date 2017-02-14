Discover nature at Oak Knoll Wildlife Sanctuary

ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Oak Knoll Wildlife Sanctuary, 1417 Park St., announces the following events.

• Sensory Explorations will be offered on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 10 to 11 a.m. The event is open to families of all ages and abilities. The cost is $2 for members and $4 for nonmembers. Each month will focus on using a different sense to investigate natural wonders. Classes meet first at the Oak Knoll Wildlife Sanctuary and held in the nature center at Oak Knoll which is accessible by wheelchair & strollers.

• A Family Owl Prowl will be offered on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The event is suitable for ages 7 and up. The cost is $8 for adult members; $6 for child members; and $10 for adult nonmembers; $8 for nonmember child. Learn about owls and their habitats. Start indoors learning about the “Owls of Massachusetts” and explore and touch owl artifacts as we discuss many of the interesting adaptations owls have. After, head out on the trail to listen for evidence of our feathery friends.

• The program Roots and Shoots will be held on Sundays, Feb. 12 and 26, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The program is open to children 8-13. The cost is $8 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Roots & Shoots started as a small youth-led community action program founded by Jane Goodall in 1991. Now, it’s globally comprised of thousands of young people inspired to make the world a better place. The program builds on the legacy and vision of Goodall to place the power and resources for creating practical solutions to big challenges in the hands of the young people. Hours served in the program will be documented for community service and individual portfolios.

• A Helping Wild Turtles program will be offered on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 1 to 3 p.m. Adults will learn how to protect rare and endangered turtles. Learn about the different species living in the Attleboro community. Meet the baby Blanding’s turtles and find out how Oak Knoll is partnering with U.S. Fish & Wildlife to protect this endangered species through their program.

The cost is $6 for members and $8 for nonmembers.

• February Vacation Days events will be offered Tuesday, Feb. 21-Feb. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Programs are open to children 5-12. The cost is $55/day or $200 for four days for members and $75/day or $280 for four days for nonmembers.

Study the season, learn how flora and fauna adapt, discover how to comfortably play outside in the winter, and become a protector of local wildlife.

Extended hours are available daily from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for an additional $20/day.

For more information or to register for programs, call 508-223-3060 or go online www.massaudubon.org .