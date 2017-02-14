Engagement - Di Rosario – Brown

LINCOLN – Sherri Lynn Di Rosario and Joseph Marshall Brown announce their engagement.

She is the daughter of Flora and Michael Di Rosario of Cumberland. He is the son of Kenneth and Debra Brown of Cumberland.

The future bride graduated from Cumberland High School in 2004 and attended Paul Mitchell The School of Cosmetology. She is a store manager at Forever 21.

The future groom graduated from Lincoln High School in 2006. He is employed by Gem Plumbing and Heating.

The couple are planning to wed on Sept. 9, 2017.