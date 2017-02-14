Musicians invited to open jam Feb. 15

NORTH PROVIDENCE – An Open Jam – Blues and More, will be held at Bailey’s Pub & Grille, 1910 Smith St., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 7 to 10:30 p.m.

All are welcome – guitar, bass, drums, vocals, harp, fiddle, horns, keys, etc. Drums and bass amp will be available; guitarists should bring an amp. Sign up before 9:30 p.m. The jam will be hosted by Andy Rizzotti and The South Street Blues Band.

For more information, call 401-793-1281.