Not your average magic show

PROVIDENCE – When you hear that the Naked Magicians are coming to town – to The Vets in Providence on Saturday, Feb. 25 – it merits a conversation, at the very least.

“We wanted to create a show, take magic to a place that it hadn’t been taken before,” said Mike Tyler, one-half of the Australian-based performing team. “And what better way to get out there but sleeves up, pants down?”

Tyler and his best friend, Christopher Wayne, were full-time working magicians. “I was doing high-end corporate events,” said Tyler, “and he was doing family shows.”

When we chatted, they were in Des Moines, getting ready to kick off their 50-date tour of the United States. “It’s a bit of a shock for me,” he said, referring to the 10-degree weather in Iowa. “It’s a big change from the 105 degree Fahrenheit I left back home.”

The shows are mostly one-nighters, crammed into about four months. “We’re not here to be well-rested,” Tyler said, laughing. “Lots of long drives, flights, sitting in airports and backstage areas.”

Tyler and Wayne both come from Brisbane. “We were mates before we did this. We really are best mates, not just two guys cast in a show.”

Okay, the burning question: do they really get naked? The answer: yes, they do. Completely. “We like to say, good magicians don’t need sleeves. Great magicians don’t need pants.”

When they sat down to create a different sort of magic show, the initial thought of going naked “came quite quickly,” said Tyler. “It’s partly because of the movie, ‘Magic Mike.’ Around the time it was out, people at my shows would start making stripper jokes about me, asking to see my magic wand, make my clothes disappear.”

It took 12 months to design the show before an audience saw it. “We wanted to be sure it wasn’t just two male strippers doing card tricks. We have themed tricks, based on cheeky ideas. Think about friends behind closed doors after a couple of wines.”

The show gets “cheekier and naughtier as the show gets along,” says Tyler, and they work hard to ensure “the magic isn’t compromised by the nudity.”

In doing the shows, Tyler has learned that “everybody has naughtiness bottled up inside of them. Sometimes, it’s loosely capped, sometimes it’s lighter. We work to uncap that. We like to explore the naughty.”

Their audience is typically 75 percent female, says Tyler, with the other 25 percent consisting of gay groups – men and women both – and older couples as well. “The show accommodates all sorts.”

They both work hard to stay in shape. “We’re in the gym, or running, biking, or swimming. We want to make sure the audiences have something good to look at.” Both are 33, and Tyler realizes there will come a time when “we won’t be able to get naked on stage.” He does foresee a time when they will need to add another cast.

“Think of this as girls’ night out, with magic. It’s a non-stop energetic party atmosphere. Incredible magic, non-stop laughs, and we do fully get naked in the show.”

Well, as naked as the local customs allow. “In America, we need to cover our, uh, wands. Even if it’s just our hand covering up. We do want to get invited back into the country.”

The Naked Magicians appear at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 25. For tickets and information, call 401-421-ARTS or visit www.vmari.com.