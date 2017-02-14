Stadium Theatre offers February vacation camp

WOONSOCKET – The Stadium Theatre will offer its Winter Stage, a theater day camp during the February school vacation week, Monday, Feb. 20-Friday, Feb. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This year’s camp will feature songs and choreographed scenes from School House Rock and Charlie Brown.

Under the direction of experienced instructors, Winter Stage performers will learn about vocal pitch, timing and rhythm. They will also be taught new dance routines incorporating a variety of dance steps from a jazz square to Broadway kick lines.

On the final day, every child will spend time in the spotlight singing, dancing and acting in a final recital held in the Stadium’s Grand Hall. No previous experience is necessary.

Stadium Winter Stage is available to children in two age groups: Ages 5 through 8 and 9 through 16.

The finale will be held on Friday, Feb. 24 at noon.

Classes will be held at the Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square. Tuition is $150 per child for the course. No prior theatre experience is needed and no child will be turned away unless the course is full.

For more information on educational programming at the Stadium Theatre, visit www.stadiumtheatre.com .