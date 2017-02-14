Wedding - Dionne – Tucker

BOSTON – Hilary Dionne and Ross Tucker exchanged wedding vows on Aug. 13 at the Liberty Hotel.

The bride is the daughter of Donna and Steven Dionne of Cumberland. The groom is the son of George and Carol Tucker of Farmington, Maine.

Bridesmaids were Lauren Seghezzi Meaney, Stephanie Orton Puccio and Mariann Lackey. The flower girls were Ayden and Harper Tucker, the couple’s nieces.

Ushers were Dylan Tucker, Matt Dionne and Michael Callen.

The bride graduated from Cumberland High School in 2003 and Dartmouth College in 2007. She is the vice president of operations and media analytics at Jobcase Inc. in Cambridge, Mass.

The groom graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy in 2001, Dartmouth College in 2005 and the University of New Hampshire School of Law in 2010. He is a law consultant at Oracle.

The couple traveled to the Azores for their honeymoon.