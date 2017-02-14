Williams Chorale announces open auditions

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The Williams Chorale is seeking new members for its 2017 spring concert season.

Open auditions for all voice ranges will be held Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 7:30 to 9:15 p.m., at the First United Methodist Church, 20 Hoppin Hill Ave. Music will be provided.

Learn more about the chorale; meet the chorale members and receive information about the upcoming season. The chorale performs a wide-array of traditional hymns and classical music. All voice sections are open.

For more information, call Mary Lanergan at 508-212-1759 or visit www.thewilliamschorale.org .