Pawtucket sex offender pleads guilty to federal child porn charges

PROVIDENCE – Ryan Lebrun, 23, of Pawtucket, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Providence Tuesday to a three-count federal indictment charging him with possession and distribution of child pornography. According to court records, Lebrun, a registered sex offender, was previously convicted in Rhode Island court in two unrelated child pornography cases. He faces between 15-40 years in federal prison when he is sentenced in May.

Appearing before U.S. District Judge John McConnell Jr., Lebrun pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to court records and information presented to the court, in June 2015, while conducting an investigation into the sharing of child pornography, German law enforcement officers accepted an online solicitation on a peer-to-peer file sharing program from an individual later identified as Lebrun. German authorities were able to access Lebrun’s files and library and downloaded several files of child pornography.

In September 2015, Homeland Security Investigations in Rhode Island was notified by HSI Cyber Crimes Center via Interpol in Wiesbaden, Germany, of Lebrun’s online activities. HSI agents in Rhode Island viewed Lebrun’s files and library, and identified approximately 21 images and three videos of child pornography.

In October 2015, it was learned that the FBI was also investigating Lebrun’s activities on the peer-to-peer file sharing program. The FBI also downloaded images of child pornography from Lebrun’s files and engaged in online chats with Lebrun.

Additionally, in October 2015, the Rhode Island State Police Internet Crimes Against Children task force received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a Google email account that contained child pornography. The email account, which also contained an image of Lebrun, was determined by Rhode Island State Police to belong to Lebrun.

On Nov. 9, 2015, HSI, FBI and a Rhode Island state trooper assigned to the ICAC executed an authorized search warrant at Lebrun’s Pawtucket home. The search resulted in the seizure of, among other things, numerous electronic devices and digital storage cards. A forensic examination of the devices and storage cards identified more than 200 videos and 90 images of child pornography.

According to court records, Lebrun was twice convicted in Rhode Island state court on child pornography charges. On April 16, 2011, he was arrested by the Warwick Police Department and charged with possession of child pornography. He pleaded guilty and on Nov. 10, 2011, he was sentenced to three years of probation. On April 17, 2013, he was arrested by Rhode Island State Police and charged with possession and transfer of child pornography. He pleaded guilty and on Nov. 20, 2013, was sentenced to five years of incarceration with two years to serve.

Lebrun, who is currently detained in federal custody, is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge McConnell on May 8. At sentencing, Lebrun faces statutory penalties of 15 to 40 years in federal prison and between five years and a lifetime supervised release for distribution of child pornography as well as 10 to 20 years imprisonment and between five years and a lifetime of supervised release for possession of child pornography.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Gerard Sullivan.