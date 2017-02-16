Carbon monoxide poisoning leaves kids OK, mom critical

SMITHFIELD – Three children and two adults were rushed to the hospital around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening due to complications resulting from carbon monoxide poisoning attributed to a faulty heating system.

Smithfield Fire Chief Robert Setlzer said his department was told the three children are stable, but the mother is still in critical condition.

The children, ages 7, 9, and 11, were inside with their mother when the father, who was in the garage, entered the house to find them all unconscious. The father then called 911, according to authorities.

The children were taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital and the parents were taken to Fatima Hospital.

Chief Robert Seltzer told local media that firefighters found initial carbon monoxide readings in the house of more than 700 parts per million, which is well over the standard 35 - 40 parts per million.

The investigation was completed as of Thursday afternoon. The fire department confirmed the problem resulted from a failure within the heating system.

"It could be a lack of maintenance," Seltzer said.

The chief advised residents to properly maintain heating systems, chimneys, and alarms to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. This home did not have working carbon monoxide sensors.

Records show the home, on Pleasant View Avenue, is owned by the Greenville Library. Below is a statement Greenville Public Library director, Dorothy Swain, sent to The Valley Breeze & Observer:

"The Greenville Public Library would like to send our thoughts and prayers out to the family. It is an unfortunate accident, and we send them all our best wishes for a full speedy recovery. At this time the accident is still under investigation with the insurance company, and we are fully cooperating with the insurance company. We have no further information or comment at this time. Thank you."