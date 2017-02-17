Lillian (Belba) Cianci – Cumberland

Lillian (Belba) Cianci, formerly of Duchess Road, Cumberland, R.I., passed from this life on Saturday, February 11, 2017, at the Friendly Home.

She was the wife of the late Angelo “Pat” Cianci. Born in Cumberland July 15, 1928, she was the daughter of Rt. Rev. Costache and Vasilika (Alex) Belba.

Employed at French Worsted Textile Mill in Woonsocket, she later worked for General Electric in Providence for 30 years. Lillian became their first female forklift operator, a fact she was proud to share.

She was known to frequently quote the Bible and held her faith close to her heart. Lillian was faithful, outspoken and delightful member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church. An avid gardener, the trees she helped plant on the church grounds are still thriving to this day.

She loved the outdoors, planting flowers, bird watching and trips to Oakland Beach. Her favorite Romanian recipes were enjoyed by all.

Lillian is survived by one son, Angelo Cianci Jr. of Casselberry, Fla; a grand-daughter, Sherri Munroe (Joe) of Maine, and two great-grandchildren, Matthew and Michael. She also leaves one sister, Mary Gaudet of Roswell, Ga., and one brother Charles Belba and his wife Ginny of Duarte, Calif.

Other survivors include Amelia and Muriel Belba sister-in-laws and several nieces and nephews.

A son, Louis preceded his mother in death. Deceased siblings include: Lionel, Liber, Stephen, James, Thomas and Peter; sisters: Flora Thompson, Elizabeth (Betty) Rondeau and Alice Scanlon.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, from 9-11 a.m., at the Egidio DiPardo and Sons Funeral Home, 75 Harris Ave., Woonsocket, with a funeral Mass to follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 120 Nate Whipple Highway, Cumberland, RI 02864.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 120 Nate Whipple Highway, Cumberland, RI 02864.

www.dipardofuneralhome.com