Lincoln boys, Smithfield girls win D-III swim championships

BRISTOL -- The Lincoln High boys' and Smithfield High girls' swim teams made quite a splash at Friday night's Division III Championships at Roger Williams University's Aquatic Center by winning their respective titles with impressive performances.

The Lions, who were winless two seasons ago and won just one dual meet last winter, completed an amazing turnaround by winning a tight battle with the Prout School in their meet and capturing their first title since the 1999-2000 squad won the Class B title.

Prout had won six of the meet's 11 events, but the Lions, who went 8-1 during the Division II dual-meet season to earn a share of the regular-season title with the Wheeler School, still managed to top the Crusaders thanks to their depth, as the team's fair share of second, third, and fourth-place finishes added up to quality points.

The Lions received a big meet from one of their youngest swimmers, freshman McGovern Brown, who not only won the 200-yard individual medley (2:15.19) and 100-yard backstroke (:59.37), but also helped the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Ryan Fleming, freshman Ben Goho, and Derrick Nault take its event in 3:55.52 and the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Daniel Lin, Goho, and Nault add a second-place finish in 1:41.40.

Lincoln also received second places from Goho in the 200-yard freestyle (2:05.96), Nault in the 50-yard freestyle (:25.17), Jack Charbonneau in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:09.30), and the 200-yard medley relay team of Ben Weggeland, Jack Charbonneau, Garrett Scahill, and Lin (1:56.39)

Smithfield, meanwhile, claimed six of the 11 events to roll past the likes of Toll Gate, North Providence, and Pilgrim and secure its third D-III crown in the program's seven-year history. The Sentinels went 2-7-1 during the Division II dual-meet season, but clearly brought out their very best to win their championship.

The Sentinels were also led by a freshman, Meghan Laflamme, who won the 100-yard backstroke (1:07.64) and 100-yard freestyle (:59.01). Freshman Megan Devlin also captured the 200-yard freestyle (2:09.27), Ashley Schofield seized first place in the 200-yard individual medley (2:35.13), and Laflamme, Devlin, and Schofield teamed up with Kelsey Treanor to win the 400-yard freestyle relay (4:09.55) and 200-yard medley relay (2:06.30).

Second places were also supplied by Treanor (50-yard freestyle, :28.54), Devlin (100-yard butterfly, 1:07.86), and Schofield (100-yard breaststroke, 1:23.86).