Man charged in fatal Foster crash

Man charged in fatal Foster crash

A Connecticut man has been charged with driving under the influence, death resulting, in connection with a fatal three-car crash on Hartford Pike in Foster on Jan. 29. The crash was investigated by Rhode Island State Police and the Foster Police Department.

James Beattie, 39, who was seriously injured in the crash, was arraigned Friday morning at his bedside in Rhode Island Hospital on an arrest warrant charging him with:

• Driving to endanger, resulting in death;

• Driving to endanger, resulting in physical injury;

• Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, resulting in death;

• Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, resulting in serious bodily injury;

• And possession of child pornography.

Maj. Dennis Fleming, detective commander for the Rhode Island State Police, said the investigation showed that Beattie was allegedly under the influence of cocaine and marijuana when the accident happened at about 1:30 p.m. that day.

Beattie’s car was heading westbound when he allegedly crossed into the eastbound lane and struck another car head-on, causing that car to spin and strike a third car, Fleming said.

Beattie and a passenger in his car, a 38-year-old Warwick resident, were seriously injured in the crash, Fleming said. They were admitted to Rhode Island Hospital, where Beattie remains a patient.

The driver of the car struck head-on was identified as Orlando Colon, 40, of Southbridge, Mass., who was killed as a result of the crash. The driver and passenger in the third car were treated at Rhode Island Hospital and later released.