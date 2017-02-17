Roland H. Pelissier – Woonsocket

Roland H. Pelissier, 88, formerly of Woonsocket, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2017. He was the beloved husband of Muriel (Millette) Pelissier. They were happily married for 66 years.

Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Joseph and Alice (Giguere) Pelissier. Roland retired from the U.S. Navy with the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer; having served from 1946 to 1966. He served mostly on destroyers and destroyer repair ships. Chief Pelissier then worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Woonsocket for 22 years before retiring.

Roland was a life member of Cercle Laurier, Inc., St. Joseph Veteran’s Association, and Fleet Reserve Association and The National Association of Letter Carriers. He was also a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus #113.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his son, Gary R. Pelissier of Cumberland, his sister, Lucille Hebert of Woonsocket, his grandsons, Gary II (Jessica), Geoffrey (Kelly), and Brendan Pelissier. He is also survived by four great granddaughters, Abrielle, Madelyn, Lauren, and Kiran, and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Edgar H. Pelissier. Roland is also survived by his lifelong friend, Norman Moyen of Woonsocket.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at 10 a.m., in Saint Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A graveside burial with military honors will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Calling hours Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, from 3 to 6 p.m., in the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Because He Lives Ministry, 323 Rathbun Street, Woonsocket, RI, 02895, would be appreciated.

