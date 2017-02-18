Seoane a Princess, Nadeau ‘King Jace’ for Woonsocket Mardi Gras

WOONSOCKET – Valley Breeze reporter Sandy Seoane was crowned the Second Princess at Saturday night’s Mardi Gras Coronation at River Falls restaurant. The coronation precedes by one week the city’s 23rd Mardi Gras, to be held next Saturday night, Feb. 25.

Crowned Queen of the Mardi Gras, sponsored by The Northern Rhode Island Council of the Arts, was Nicole Riendeau, who followed in the footsteps of her grandmother, Pauline Gagnon Riendeau, a woman who was Woonsocket’s Mardi Gras Queen in 1957. Crowned First Princess was Tammy Irwin.

Riendeau’s first task was to unmask King Jace XXIII. This year’s Mysterious Monarch was found to be Joseph B. Nadeau, long-time reporter for The Woonsocket Call.

“It was a lot of fun!” Nadeau said of his time under the disguise. “It was at times a little hard to keep the secret. Certain people at work made it hot for me sometimes, but I never let on.”

Nadeau added, “I’ve covered so many stories over the years, interviewing people in the arts and creative endeavors, and I’m always impressed at the talent and effort this city has to offer. I’ve seen first-hand now what goes into making Mardi Gras happen in Woonsocket and I can tell you there’s a lot to being King Jace, but it was fun to do and worth doing."

The Feb. 25 Mardi Gras will be held at St. Ann Arts & Cultural Center, 84 Cumberland St., from 5 to 11 p.m. Doors will open at 5 with a cash bar, with dinner served from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $30, if still available. Call Lorraine Cloutier at (401) 762-9072, or e-mail lcloutier1@cox.net. Tickets will also be sold at the door for $35, cash only, if any remain. Music will be by Slippery Sneakers, a Zydeco band, with Jeff Gamache and Runaway Train playing country.

For more details and photos, see Thursday’s Valley Breeze.