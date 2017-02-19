Dolores R. Morin – Lincoln

Dolores R. Morin, 98, a resident of the Holiday Retirement Home in Manville, passed away peacefully on February 15 at the Holiday.

Born, May 10, 1918, in Woonsocket she was the daughter of the late Napoleon & Elizabeth (Rock) Morin. Dolores was employed as a assembler for the former Amperex Co. in North Smithfield, before retiring.

She is survived by several nieces & nephews. She was the sister of the late, Lionel, Emile & Armand Morin, Yvonne Marquis & Anita Giguere. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at St. John the Evangelist Church in Slatersville, Burial was at Resurrection Cemetery in Cumberland.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Holiday for their compassion, loving care & support they gave to our Aunt.

