Wayne S. Thayer – Woonsocket

Wayne S. Thayer 41, of Emerson St., died February 9, 2017. He was born in Pawtucket and lived most of his life in Woonsocket. Wayne was a forklift operator for PM Recycling for the past 10 years. Wayne was a very spiritual person. He loved music and was a big fan of Johnny Cash.

He is survived by his parents Roland and Judith (Chamberland) Beauchemin of Woonsocket, two brothers Steven and Roland Beauchemin both of Woonsocket, and two sisters Sabrena Germain and Tabitha Westerhuis both of Woonsocket.

Visiting hours will be held Sunday, Feb. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 99 Cumberland St., Woonsocket, concluding with a prayer service. In lieu of flowers donations to Navigant Bank, Missy’s Holiday Fund, (to help feed the needy) in his memory would be appreciated.

