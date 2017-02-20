James “Stu” Lavelle – North Smithfield

James “Stu” Lavelle, 77, of North Smithfield, passed away February 17, 2017, at Brookdale Senior Living in Smithfield. He was the husband of Patricia (Depointe) Lavelle. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late James and Clementine (Mandeville) Lavelle.



A lifelong North Smithfield resident, Stu worked for Stamina Mills, General Motors, and drove for the North Smithfield Minibus. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, camper, and loved baking Christmas cinnamon buns for his family. He was also a member of the Cumberland Beagle Club and the National Rifle Association for many years. He was a Boy Scout leader in Slatersville. He also enjoyed coaching for both the North Smithfield Little League Boys’ Baseball and Girls’ Softball team for St. John’s Church.



Besides his wife, Patricia, Stu is survived by two sons, Keith Lavelle and his wife, Anne, of Pascoag, and James Lavelle III of North Smithfield; two daughters, Lisa Gabrielson and her husband, Kurt, of Lilburn, Ga., and Lynn Zuba and her husband, Stanley, of North Smithfield; as well as 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was predeceased by his brother John Michael Lavelle.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, February 23, 2017, at 11 a.m., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville. Calling hours are omitted. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Smithfield Animal Shelter, PO Box 391, Slatersville, RI 02876.

