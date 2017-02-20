Paul E. Desautels – Woonsocket

Paul E. Desautels, 82, of Woonsocket passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, February 17, 2017, at home. He was the loving husband of Gloria A. (Beaulieu) Desautels. They were married on July 2, 1960.

Born and raised in Woonsocket he was a son of the late Arthur and Albertine (Audet) Desautels. He remained a lifelong resident of the city.

Mr. Desautels was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean era.

In his earlier year he worked at Woonsocket Spinning Company, Carlings Brewery and Taft-Pierce Manufacturing. He was then employed by the Woonsocket School Department as a custodian at Woonsocket Middle School for many years before his retirement.

Paul was a life member of the Cercle Laurier. He was an avid deep sea fisherman and loved times spent camping. He was a staunch Patriots fan and relished their recent Super Bowl victory.

Paul was a friendly and outgoing fellow. He had a wonderful sense of humor and could talk with and easily relate to anyone he met. He made friends everywhere he went and always seemed to run into someone he knew from way back. Paul will be remembered as a man who loved his family above all else.

In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons, Daniel P. Desautels and his wife, Susan, of Woonsocket and David P. Desautels (W.F.D. Ret.) and his wife, Michelle, of Foster. He was the proud grandfather of Richard, Paul, Dylan, Jennifer, James, Katelyn and her husband, Joshua, and Angeleah and Brian and seven great-grandchildren. He was the brother of Pauline Paulhus of Florida and the late Conrad, Theodore, Germain and Laurent Desautels, Edeoionne Lambert Therese Desautels and Lucille Remillard. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m., in Precious Blood Church, 94 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Rhode Island Veterans Home, 480 Metacom Ave., Bristol, RI. 02809.

