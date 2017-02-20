Police identify man killed on Route 146 in North Smithfield

NORTH SMITHFIELD — North Smithfield police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a tractor trailer while walking on Route 146 last week.

Raymond Lapierre, 40, of Manville was found on the southbound side of the highway near the Greenville Road on-ramp around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the North Smithfield Police Department Traffic Accident Reconstruction Unit. The driver of the tractor trailer has not been identified.