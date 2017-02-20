Raymond Lapierre – Mapleville

Raymond Lapierre, 40, of Victory Highway, Mapleville, died February 11, 2017. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Raymond Lapierre and Elaine (Hunt) Gervais.

Raymond worked as an insulation installer for Anchor Insulation, Pawtucket.

He is survived by his daughter, Bella-Rae Lapierre of Mapleville; his brother, Jeremy Lapierre of Woonsocket; his stepmother Linda Lapierre-Regan of Pascoag, R.I.; his stepfather, William Gervais of Woonsocket; stepsisters, Tara Gervais of Pawtucket, Tammy Werner of Pascoag, Venus Brissette of Pascoag, and April Cox of Barrington; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.

