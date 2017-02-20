Woonsocket Council approves Tai-O Group proposal for former middle school

WOONSOCKET – Members of the Woonsocket City Council approved a proposal by investors from the Tai-O Group for redevelopment of the former city middle school on Park Place.

The company, which recently completed an award-winning 190-unit apartment complex in Central Falls known as M Residential, will pay $470,000 for the vacant property, with plans for some $25 million in renovations.

In Woonsocket, 160 luxury units will be marketed to renters in their 20s and 30s in the 212,000 square-foot space, which has been empty since city students moved to a new middle school complex in 2010. The company also hopes to build a gymnasium, theater and restaurant with banquet facilities on the lot, along with a ramp improving access to the nearby Blackstone River for canoers and kayakers.

The plan beat-out a competing proposal by the Hawthorne Development Group to build a retirement center in the 102-year-old school, winning support from four of the five councilors who voted this week. Councilor Christopher Beauchamp was absent from the Monday night meeting, and Councilor Denise Sierra recused herself from the discussion and the vote that followed, citing personal connections to the developers.

Only Councilor Melissa Murray, a Main Street proponent who has often spoke of the city's need to attract millennials, voted against the resolution authorizing the city to negotiate a purchase and sales agreement.

"I really don't feel that high-end luxury housing is going to attract millennials," Murray said, adding the issue should be tabled for a hearing to allow input from neighbors, as well as further recommendation from the Planning Board.

Councilor James Cournoyer called the project a potential "infusion of new ideas and new energy into the city."

"It's targeting a demographic that I believe, if successful, will provide a benefit to the city," Cournoyer said.

