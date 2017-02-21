Cumberland man faces child molestation charges

CUMBERLAND – Jason Cournoyer, 42, of Cumberland, is charged with three counts of first-degree child molestation, according to a release from Attorney General Peter Kilmartin’s office.

It is alleged that on or around dates between Nov. 7, 1999 and Nov. 7, 2004, Cournoyer molested an individual 14 years of age or younger in Providence, according to the release.

Providence Police conducted the investigation.

Cournoyer is scheduled to be arraigned in Providence County Superior Court March 29.