Butler & Messier, ClassSick Custom capture Boys & Girls Club basketball championships

PAWTUCKET – The Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket’s Panther Basketball League crowned its champions on Saturday, Feb. 18, with Butler & Messier completing an undefeated season by capturing the ages 8-10 division crown and ClassSick Custom winning the ages 11-12 division title as the number four seed.

Butler & Messier, which went 10-0 during the regular season, added three more wins to its record by topping 8th-seeded GKG in the quarterfinals, 50-12, 5th-seeded Chase/NEPTCO in the semifinals, 38-32, and the 2nd-seeded C.F. Panthers in the finals, 40-29.

The C.F. Panthers, which entered the postseason with a 9-1 record, had reached the finals by claiming a pair of low-scoring games, downing 7th-seeded Ayoub Engineering, 20-15, in the quarterfinals and 3rd-seeded R.I. Wash & Fold in the semis, 23-19.

The other quarterfinal-round games saw Chase/NEPTCO top 4th-seeded Seyboth Team Real Estate, 19-16, and R.I. Wash & Fold hold off 6th-seeded Dr. Burton Ogata, 32-28, and in the opening round, GKG turned away 9th-seeded George Wiley Center, 26-21, and Ayoub Engineering nipped 10th-seeded PCU, 25-23.

ClassSick Custom, meanwhile, captured its championship by edging 5th-seeded Chatterton Insurance in the quarterfinals, 25-24, stunning top-seeded Tony & Son’s in the semis, 36-23, and defeating 6th-seeded Krystal Glass in the finals, 18-12.

Krystal Glass had also upset 3rd-seeded McBurney Electric in the quarterfinals, 38-37, and 2nd-seeded Berretta Realty in the semifinals, 39-37, to get to the title game.

In the other quarterfinal-round games, Tony & Son’s defeated 8th-seeded Quinn’s, 33-26, and Berretta Realty stopped 7th-seeded London Health, 33-24.